The Norton Commando Bible - All models 1968 to 1978 (Peter Henshaw)

The story of the Norton Commando – its conception, design and production, and how it compared to the competition (British and Japanese). With insights into the company that built it, and guidance on buying a Commando secondhand, this is the fascinating history of a true British icon and an essential guide for restorers.

A detailed history of the Norton Commando: its antecedents, development, and year-by-year production changes, including the turbulent story of the company that built it, bringing the story right up to the present day.

This book also includes expert advice on owning and maintaining one of these iconic bikes, as well as information on clubs, websites and spares.

Featuring great colour photos, including original advertising material, and comprehensive appendices of facts, figures, contacts, technical specifications, engine/frame numbers, and road test performance figures, this is the definitive book of a bike that truly deserves the term ‘classic.’