Emissions Control Technology for Gasoline Engines: Bosch Technical Instruction

The familiar yellow Technical Instruction series from Bosch have long proved one of their most popular instructional aids. They provide a clear and concise overview of the theory of operation, component design, model variations, and technical terminology for the entire Bosch product line, and give a solid foundation for better diagnostic and servicing.

Clearly written and illustrated with photos, diagrams and charts, these books are equally at home in the vocational classroom, apprentice's toolkit, or enthusiast's fireside chair. If you own a European car, you have Bosch components and systems.

Each book deals with a single system, including a clear explanation of that system's principles. They also include circuit diagrams, an explanation of the Bosch model numbering system, and a glossary of technical terms.

