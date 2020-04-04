Emissions Control Technology for Gasoline Engines: Bosch Technical Instruction

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9780837604745
UPC:
9780837604745
Condition:
New
Weight:
0.80 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Emissions Control Technology for Gasoline Engines: Bosch Technical Instruction (9780837604745)
  • Emissions Control Technology for Gasoline Engines: Bosch Technical Instruction (9780837604745)
$69.95
Frequently bought together:
Add all to cart

Description

  • Pollutant reduction and emissions control
  • On-Board Diagnosis (OBD)
  • Emissions regulations
  • Test Procedures

The familiar yellow Technical Instruction series from Bosch have long proved one of their most popular instructional aids. They provide a clear and concise overview of the theory of operation, component design, model variations, and technical terminology for the entire Bosch product line, and give a solid foundation for better diagnostic and servicing.

Clearly written and illustrated with photos, diagrams and charts, these books are equally at home in the vocational classroom, apprentice's toolkit, or enthusiast's fireside chair. If you own a European car, you have Bosch components and systems.

Each book deals with a single system, including a clear explanation of that system's principles. They also include circuit diagrams, an explanation of the Bosch model numbering system, and a glossary of technical terms.

Fuel, operating conditions, ignition, fuel induction, lambda closed-loop control, regulations, testing

View AllClose

Related Products

Holden Rodeo 2WD, 4WD Petrol 1985 - 1996 Workshop Manual Holden Rodeo 2WD, 4WD Petrol 1985 - 1996 Workshop Manual
Add to Cart

Holden Rodeo 1985 - 1996 Workshop Manual

Gregory's

$48.95
By: Gregory's . Models Covered Holden Rodeo 2WD and 4WD **PETROL/GASOLINE MODELS ONLY**DOES NOT COVER DIESEL ENGINES** Production years - 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992,...
Out of stock
Bosch Automotive Handbook 9th Edition Bosch Automotive Handbook 9th Edition Back Cover

Bosch Automotive Handbook 9th Edition

Bentley Publishers

$295.00
By: Bentley Publishers, ISBN: 9780837617329, H017, Published by Bentley Publishers. 9780837617329   Bosch Automotive Handbook - Description: Reference handbook for academic and personal use...
Out of stock
Stock Car Racing Engine Technology - front Stock Car Racing Engine Technology - back

Stock Car Racing Engine Technology

HPBooks

$49.95
From the Editors of Circle Track Magazine, Softbound, 154 Pages, ISBN: 9781557885067, HP-1506, 1s Edition, June, 2007 - Advanced engine theory and design for all levels of Circle Track...
Gasoline and Magic - front Gasoline and Magic - back
Add to Cart

Gasoline and Magic

$159.95
Editors: Hilar Stadler and Martin Stollenwerk, Hardbound, ISBN: 9783905929881 - with texts by Anthony Carter and Max Kung - Photographs from the motorsport archives of Thomas Horat 1st Edition,...