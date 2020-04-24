F1 1970 - 1979 - The Official Reviews of the FIA Formula One World Championship 10 DVD Box Set

Region 2, PAL, 10 DVD set

The DFV-era of Grand Prix racing saw a flourishing of the garagiste teams and an incredible burst of technological creativity which completely redrew the expectations of how a Grand Prix car should look, drive and perform.

In the early days of the 1970s designers were still grappling with the question of how to get aerodynamic downforce working properly, by the end of the 1970s Lotus’s 79 was utilising advanced aerodynamics to exploit ground effects to dominate the Championship.

Alongside exciting cars there was a colourful cast of characters driving them and the result is a stunning set of reviews, now officially part of the F1 pantheon.

PLEASE NOTE: As these are the original, unedited, complete official reviews the quality does not quite come up to modern standards. However, every endeavour has been made to ensure the latest digital transfer makes the most of what was available on the tapes.

(Previously available as the Grand Prix Collection 1970 - 79)