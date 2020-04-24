F1 2000 - 2009 - The Official Reviews of the FIA Formula One World Championship 10 DVD Box Set

Region 2, PAL, 10 DVD set

The first decade of the new millennium was a tale of two halves.

Michael Schumacher and Ferrari totally dominated the first half, in a display of superiority that eclipsed all previous records.

The combination of the prancing horse and the cold, calm, calculated and formidably talented German proved decisive but there were chinks in the armour and the scintillating combination of Fernando Alonso and Renault unseated the champion in 2005, starting an exciting period when there were four different champions in five years.

Enjoy all of the highlights once again with this newly issued box set of official season reviews, all together for the first time on DVD.

Each of the ten reviews in this beautifully packaged box set features hours of classic F1 action, expertly edited and narrated to make a comprehensive review of the year.

The F1 FORMULA 1 logo, F1 logo, F1, FORMULA 1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX and related marks are trade marks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company. All rights reserved.