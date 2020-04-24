F1 1990 - 1999 - The Official Reviews of the FIA Formula One World Championship 10 DVD Box Set

Region 2, PAL, 10 DVD set

The resurgence of Ferrari, the death of Senna, the rise of Michael Schumacher, Damon Hill and Mika Hakkinen, the mercurial talent of Jacques Villeneuve, drama on- and off- the track: the 1990's were an unforgettable decade in F1 history.

Never before available on DVD , these ten discs bring one of the greatest times in F1 history back to life. Relive all of the action with these superbly produced programmes.

PLEASE NOTE: As these are the original, unedited, complete official reviews the quality does not quite come up to modern standards. However, every endeavour has been made to ensure the latest digital transfer makes the most of what was available on the tapes.

