F1 1980 - 1989 - The Official Reviews of the FIA Formula One World Championship 10 DVD Box Set

Region 2, PAL, 10 DVD set

Most years of the turbocharged decade of Prost, Senna, Mansell, Piquet, Berger and Boutsen have never before been available on DVD.

At last fans can now enjoy some of the greatest races in F1 history and some of the most raw and powerful cars we're ever likely to see, driven by some of history's most enthralling drivers.

Unlimited power brought massive crowds to witness racing that never failed to be exciting and spectacular.

Watching these new DVDs released by Formula One and produced for DVD by Duke, will keep you on the edge of your armchair as they bring the glorious, vibrant history of a golden era of Formula One back to life.

These are the original FOCA productions, some of which feature personality presenters including the brilliant Clive James (1982, '84 and '86).

PLEASE NOTE: As these are the original, unedited, complete official reviews the quality does not quite come up to modern standards. However, every endeavour has been made to ensure the latest digital transfer makes the most of what was available on the tapes.

The F1 FORMULA 1 logo, F1 logo, F1, FORMULA 1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX and related marks are trade marks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company. All rights reserved.