The Ferrari Formula 1 single-seaters from 2010 to 2020, those of the post-Schumacher era, are the protagonists - together with drivers such as Raikkonen, Massa, Alonso and Vettel - of this calendar. Images of great appeal and impact, taken by masters of motorsport photography, portray unforgettable cars, great drivers and memorable races for a year at full throttle. An authentic collectors' item for all enthusiasts of the Prancing Horse.

Publisher: Giorgio Nada Editore