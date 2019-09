The Porsche 908, 910, 917 and 935 are just a few of the protagonists of the 25 shots featured in this calendar dedicated to the Stuttgart firm's golden years of motorsport from 1960 to 1980. Wonderful evocative photographs taken by Franco Villani, a master of automotive photography, portray unforgettable cars, great drivers and memorable races for a year at full throttle. A must-have for collectors.

Publisher:Giorgio Nada Editore