Ford Explorer 2011 - 2017 Haynes Workshop Repair Manual

Description
What's covered:
Ford Explorer, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017
Exclusions:
Does not include information specific to Police Interceptor models
Introduction
Chapter 1: Tune-up and routine maintenance
Chapter 2: Part A: Four-cylinder engines
Chapter 2: Part B: V6 engines
Chapter 2: Part C: General engine overhaul procedures
Chapter 3: Cooling, heating and air conditioning systems
Chapter 4: Fuel and exhaust systems
Chapter 5: Engine electrical systems
Chapter 6: Emission and engine control systems
Chapter 7: Part A: Automatic transaxle
Chapter 7: Part B: Transfer case
Chapter 8: Driveline
Chapter 9: Brakes
Chapter 10: Suspension and steering systems
Chapter 11: Body
Chapter 12: Chassis electrical system
Wiring Diagrams
Part number: 36026
ISBN-10: 1620922851
ISBN-13: 9781620922859
Language: English
# of pages: 304
Publication date:
Monday, 14 May, 2018
UPC:
038345360268
Dimensions:
8.5 x 11