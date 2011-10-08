Ford Explorer 2011 - 2017 Haynes Workshop Repair Manual

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781620922859
UPC:
9781620922859
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.80 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Ford Explorer 2011 - 2017 Haynes Workshop Repair Manual (9781620922859)
  • Ford Explorer 2011 - 2017 Haynes Workshop Repair Manual (9781620922859)
  • Ford Explorer 2011 - 2017 Haynes Workshop Repair Manual (9781620922859)
  • Ford Explorer 2011 - 2017 Haynes Workshop Repair Manual (9781620922859)
$72.55
Frequently bought together:
Add all to cart

Description

What's covered:
Ford Explorer, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017

Exclusions:
Does not include information specific to Police Interceptor models

Introduction
Chapter 1: Tune-up and routine maintenance
Chapter 2: Part A: Four-cylinder engines
Chapter 2: Part B: V6 engines
Chapter 2: Part C: General engine overhaul procedures
Chapter 3: Cooling, heating and air conditioning systems
Chapter 4: Fuel and exhaust systems
Chapter 5: Engine electrical systems
Chapter 6: Emission and engine control systems
Chapter 7: Part A: Automatic transaxle

Chapter 7: Part B: Transfer case
Chapter 8: Driveline
Chapter 9: Brakes
Chapter 10: Suspension and steering systems
Chapter 11: Body
Chapter 12: Chassis electrical system
Wiring Diagrams


Part number: 36026
ISBN-10: 1620922851
ISBN-13: 9781620922859
Language: English
# of pages: 304
Publication date:
Monday, 14 May, 2018
UPC:
038345360268
Dimensions:
8.5 x 11

View AllClose

Related Products

Ford Explorer 1991 - 2001 Workshop Manual Ford Explorer 1991 - 2001 Workshop Manual
Add to Cart

Haynes

Ford Explorer 1991 - 2001 Workshop Manual

$66.95
By: Haynes . Ford Explorer 1991 - 2001 Repair Manual Covers: all of the models 1991-2001 includes Mazda Navajo and Mercury Mountaineer Explorer Sport models through 2003 Explorer Sport Trac models...