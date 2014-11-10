Ford Focus Petrol & Diesel (Oct 2001 - 2005) Haynes Repair Manual

  • Ford Focus Petrol & Diesel (Oct 2001 - 2005) Haynes Repair Manual
Description

Product description

Complete coverage for your Ford Focus Petrol and Diesel (Oct 01 - 05) 51 to 05

Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.

What's covered: 

Hatchback, Saloon and Estate, inc. special/limited editions.
Petrol: 1.4 litre (1388cc), 1.6 litre (1596cc), 1.8 litre (1796cc) and 2.0 litre (1989cc).
Turbo-Diesel: 1.8 litre (1753cc) TDDi and TDCi.

Exclusions: 

Does NOT cover 1.8 litre dual-fuel engines. Does NOT cover RS, ST170 or C-Max, or 'new' Focus range introduced January 2005.

Table of contents

General Information
Chapter 1: Part A: Routine maintenance and servicing - petrol models
Chapter 1: Part B: Routine maintenance and servicing - diesel models
Chapter 2: Part A: 1.4 and 1.6 litre engine in-car repair procedures
Chapter 2: Part B: 1.8 and 2.0 litre engine in-car repair procedures
Chapter 2: Part C: Diesel engine in-car repair procedures
Chapter 2: Part D: Engine removal and overhaul procedures
Chapter 3: Cooling, heating and air conditioning systems
Chapter 4: Part A: Fuel and exhaust systems – petrol models
Chapter 4: Part B: Fuel and exhaust systems – diesel models
Chapter 4: Part C: Emission control systems
Chapter 5: Part A: Starting and charging systems
Chapter 5: Part B: Ignition system – petrol models
Chapter 6: Clutch
Chapter 7: Part A: Manual transmission
Chapter 7: Part B: Automatic transmission
Chapter 8: Driveshafts
Chapter 9: Braking system
Chapter 10: Suspension and steering systems
Chapter 11: Bodywork and fittings
Chapter 12: Body electrical systems, Wiring diagrams, Reference

