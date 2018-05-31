Ford Focus Petrol & Diesel 64 to 18 Oct 2014 - 2018 Haynes Repair Workshop Manual

Description

Complete coverage for your Ford Focus Petrol & Diesel 64 to 18 (Oct 14 - 18)

Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.

What's covered: 

Petrol (Hatchback and Estate)
1.0 litre (998cc) 3-cyl
1.6 litre (1596cc) 4-cyl

 

Diesel (Hatchback and Estate)
1.5 litre (1499cc)
1.6 litre (1560cc)

Exclusions: 

Does NOT cover 1.5, 2.0 or 2.3 litre petrol engines, Flexfuel models or 2.0 litre diesel engine. Does NOT cover ST or RS models, 4WD, automatic or ‘Powershift’ transmissions.

