Seto - The Official Racing History of Glenn Seton Book (Aaron Noonan, Stefan Bartholomaeus)

Please Note: This book is available to pre-order. The current delivery estimate is December 2020, but is subject to change.

FOR the first time, Australian motorsport legend Glenn Seton opens up about his Hall of Fame career in a brand new book: ‘Seto: The Official Racing History of Glenn Seton’.

Seton looks back on his amazing career in this 260-plus page career retrospective, covering the highs and lows of being both a driver and team owner in the cut-throat world of racing at the highest level.

Seton has worked with award-winning journalist Stefan Bartholomeaus and V8 Sleuth’s Aaron Noonan on the book, which covers Seton’s career from the beginning – through his early years in karts to racing with his father, his formative years racing Nissans, through to owning and running his own Ford V8 team and much, much more.

A two-time Australian Touring Car Champion in 1993 and 1997, Seton is known to many as the greatest driver to never win the Bathurst 1000 and he also opens up on each of his Mountain near-misses in detail.

Featuring a range of never-before-published photos, ‘Seto’ is a must for the bookshelf of any Australian motorsport fan.

It also includes all of his career statistics as well as the car-by-car history of each of Glenn Seton Racing’s Sierras and Falcons run under the GSR and Ford Tickford Racing banners between 1989 and 2002.

This is must publication for the collection of any Ford, motorsport, motoring or automotive enthusiast documenting the career of one of the true gentlemen of the sport.