Sensational Adelaide - An Illustrated History of the Adelaide 500 (Aaron Noonan)

Hardcover book, ISBN: 9780648786399, by Stefan Bartholomaeus, Richad Craill, Aaron Noonan, Will Dale

THE Adelaide 500 is the only event to sit in the Supercars Hall of Fame and, for the first time, the complete history of this world-class motorsport event is being celebrated in a limited edition, hardcover collector’s book.

Produced by the V8 Sleuth team behind a range of other successful motorsport publications, the book, ‘Sensational Adelaide: The Illustrated History of the Adelaide 500’, is a 400 page look back at one of the biggest touring car races the world has ever seen.

From 1999 to 2020 the event attracted thousands of fans to the parklands street circuit, turning on some of the best racing and biggest events on the annual motorsport calendar.

This hardcover collector’s book features:

A review chapter summarising each year’s event covering 1999 to 2020

A special section including a photo of each and every Supercar to compete in every event (approximately 670 car photos!)

Never before published archive photos bringing 20-plus years of Adelaide 500 racing to life

Full event statistics section, including driver index of all drivers to have competed in the Adelaide 500

2016 Adelaide 500 winner and proud South Australian Nick Percat has penned the foreword for the book, documenting his passion for racing and how he went from a fan hanging off the fence watching his Supercar heroes’ race to lining up on the grid and beating them to win the event in just his third full season in the category.

First held in 1999, the Adelaide 500 became a jewel in the crown of Supercars racing and has won numerous awards over the course of the years, all while playing host to the biggest domestic stars of the V8 category.

The event’s roll call of overall winners reads like a who’s who of Supercars racing, including inaugural winner Craig Lowndes, Mark Skaife, Jamie Whincup, Scott McLaughlin, Shane van Gisbergen, Garth Tander, Will Davison, Rick Kelly, James Courtney, Jason Bright and Nick Percat.

Lowndes won the first Adelaide 500 in 1999 and McLaughlin won the last held in 2020 before the State Government elected to kill off the event and discontinue it for 2021.

This publication is a must-have for fans of the Adelaide 500 or Supercars and motorsport in general and provides a look back at a wildly popular event that fans far and wide have raved about for years.