Holden Commodore And The Great Race Gift Set DVD - Reissue

Chevron Marketing, Barcode: 9340601002739, BHE8319,Running Time Approx.19 Hours and 15 Minutes, 6 DVD Gift Set

The Holden Commodore model is synonymous with 'The Great Race', the Bathurst 1000. A Commodore won Bathurst at the model's very first attempt on the race, in 1980, and since then more Bathurst 1000s have been won by Holden Commodores than any other model of car.

This DVD collection looks back at the history of the Commodore in competition: the early years of Commodore at Bathurst, the debut win in 1980 and the follow-up Brock/HDT triumphs in '82, '83 and '84 - these first four Bathurst wins were where the legend of Commodore was forged

Then we look at Bathurst highlights of its wins in the Group A era in 1986, '87 and '90, then its wins in '93, '95, '96 and a selection of the V8 Supercar era Bathurst wins -1997, 99, 2000, 2001 through to 2002.