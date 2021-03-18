Honda CB/CD125T & CM125C Twins (77 - 88) Haynes Repair Manual

Description

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you??re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes., Each Manual includes:, Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Faultfinding information, How to make special tools, Colour wiring diagrams (where available)

Specific Information: CB125T 124cc 77 - 82CB125TD 124cc 82 - 88CD125T 124cc 82 - 85CM125C 124cc 82 - 86

Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Pages:
Cover: Paperback
Published: Monday, November 13, 1989
Part Number: M571
ISBN: 9781850106449
CB125T 124cc 77-82, CB125TD 124cc 82-88, CD125T 124cc 82-85, CM125C 124cc 82-86

