Fiat 500 (57 - 73) Haynes Repair Manual

Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.

Specific Information: Saloon and Estate.Petrol: 0.5 litre (479cc and 499cc) and 0.6 litre (594cc)., PLEASE NOTE:This manual has been written for vehicles sold in the United Kingdom market. While the majority of the content will be applicable to vehicles in the Australian and New Zealand markets, some variations may occur, and these may not be covered in the manual.

Dimensions: 270 x 210mm

Cover: Paperback

Published: Tuesday, October 1, 2013

Part Number: 90

ISBN: 9780857335838

