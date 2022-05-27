Inside the machine (David Twohig)

Description

ISBN: 978-1-787117-68-6
By David Twohig

Hardback • 14.8x21cm • 192 pages • 29 pictures

From the inside
Have you ever wondered what it takes to design and bring a successful modern car to market? Inside the machine gives a rare glimpse inside the automotive industry through the development stories of three very different but highly significant vehicles – the Nissan Qashqai, the Renault ZOE and the multi award-winning Alpine A110 sports car.

What is it really like to work for the carmakers – the industrial giants that influence the daily lives of millions? How are mass-production cars really designed, engineered, and manufactured? And what does it take to engineer a successful vehicle? David Twohig reveals the answers from inside the industry itself.

