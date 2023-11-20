Lamborghini (Antonio Ghini)

A new updated edition of the volume released in 2020 with the history of Lamborghini.

This official book is dedicated to the history of the Italian car brand founded in Sant Agata Bolognese in 1963 by Ferruccio Lamborghini. Ferruccio's dream was to create the perfect car and still today, more than half a century later, Lamborghini continues to produce super sport cars that are sought after and renowned throughout the world.

The book is divided into five macro-sections:

Where: In Sant Agata Bolognese, Emilia, Italy a small remote village now known throughout the world.

How: With the ingredients that make it unique the passion of the local people, mechanical purity and unstoppable technical innovation, forward-looking design, stylish and original use of color, and a constant dialogue with new generations.

Who: Lamborghini s strength is its people, from the past and the present, who deserve respect for what they do and what they have done.

When: The history of Lamborghini spans from 1963 to today, from the brilliant moments from the past to the successes of today, as well as the more difficult periods that were overcome with great dignity and commitment.

Why: All the models that have shaped the history of Lamborghini are illustrated here, including special editions, those that underwent significant evolution, and unreleased models.

9788891839381