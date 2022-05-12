Land Rover - Gripping Photos of the 4x4 Pioneer (Giles Chapman)

Description

The original Land Rover evolved for almost seventy years, from the ground breaking Series I model in 1948 to the final Defender in 2016. Now there is a totally new Defender for the 2020s.

 Land Rover charts the history of the authentic bloodline in striking, carefully compiled and, in some instances, very rare photographs. It presents the memorable mileposts - and bizarre diversions in an astonishingly long life. This is a rich visual tribute to the genius and guts of these legendary vehicles.

Book Title:
Land Rover - Gripping Photos of the 4x4 Pioneer
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2020
Pages:
144
Author:
Giles Chapman
