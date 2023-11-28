Le Mans 2023 Yearbook - 91st edition 100 Years

World famous, the 24 Hours of Le Mans race attracts competitors from France of course, but also from all over Europe, the United States, Japan, Venezuela, China, Brazil… It is for this reason that the event is the cornerstone of the new FIA World Endurance Championship. Since 1978, the annual 24 Hours of Le Mans aims to bring to life through text and images the race but also its preparations and the fever which grips the Sarthe prefecture throughout the week preceding departure. Every car and their pilots are presented there. This official annual is an essential book for those who want to keep track of one of the biggest annual sporting events today, particularly this exceptional year due to the centenary.