Le Mans 2024 Yearbook - 92nd edition

Foreword by Zinedine Zidane

Billed as even more epic than its centenary year, the 92nd edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans sold out in just 48 hours, several months ahead of schedule.

With 329,000 spectators (a record!) and stars such as Zinédine Zidane, who was entrusted with the start, it would be an understatement to say that it lived up to all its promises. A Dantesque spectacle, thanks in particular to a queen class featuring twenty-three competitors and pitting eight renowned manufacturers against each other: Alpine, BMW, Cadillac, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Peugeot, Porsche and Toyota, all with legitimate ambitions to win.Why is this edition destined to go down in history? How did Ferrari overcome such fierce competition? All the answers and information can be found on the 304 pages of this book, packed with over 700 photos.