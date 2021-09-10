Little Heroes #1 - Gentle Jim (Grant Rowley)

9780645188530
9780645188530
9780645188530
New
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
0.30 KGS
Options available
Calculated at Checkout
$19.99
Description

The stories of Australian Motorsport legends are told in a series of new children's books by experienced journalist and Parked Up podcast host Grant Rowley.

This 28 page book tells the story of Jim Richards, from the start of his career to the present day.

Perfectly bound on 160gsm paper, the book is complemented by illustrations of his success in a variety of different cars.

An ideal book for the little motorsport fan in your family!

 

Additional Information

Author:
Grant Rowley
Book Title:
Little Heroes #1 - Gentle Jim
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2021
Pages:
28
