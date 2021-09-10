Little Heroes Books 1-5 Set (Grant Rowley)

The stories of Australian Motorsport legends are told in a series of new children's books by experienced journalist and Parked Up podcast host Grant Rowley.

The five 28-page books are:

Gentle Jim

Johnny Bee

Dicky Jay

Molly Tee

King Pete

Each books is perfectly bound on 160gsm paper, the book is complemented by illustrations of the success of each driver in a variety of different cars.

An ideal set of books for the little motorsport fan in your family!