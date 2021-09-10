Little Heroes Books 1-5 Set (Grant Rowley)

Description

The stories of Australian Motorsport legends are told in a series of new children's books by experienced journalist and Parked Up podcast host Grant Rowley.

The five 28-page books are:

  • Gentle Jim
  • Johnny Bee
  • Dicky Jay
  • Molly Tee
  • King Pete

Each books is perfectly bound on 160gsm paper, the book is complemented by illustrations of the success of each driver in a variety of different cars.

An ideal set of books for the little motorsport fan in your family!

Additional Information

Author:
Grant Rowley
Book Title:
Little Heroes Books 1-5 Set
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2021
