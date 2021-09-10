Little Heroes Books 1-5 Set (Grant Rowley)

Description
The stories of Australian Motorsport legends are told in a series of new children's books by experienced journalist and Parked Up podcast host Grant Rowley.
The five 28-page books are:
- Gentle Jim
- Johnny Bee
- Dicky Jay
- Molly Tee
- King Pete
Each books is perfectly bound on 160gsm paper, the book is complemented by illustrations of the success of each driver in a variety of different cars.
An ideal set of books for the little motorsport fan in your family!
Additional Information
|
Author:
|
Grant Rowley
|
Book Title:
|
Little Heroes Books 1-5 Set
|
Language:
|
English
|
Format:
|
Paperback
|
Publication Year:
|
2021