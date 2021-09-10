Little Heroes #3 - Dicky Jay (Grant Rowley)

The stories of Australian Motorsport legends are told in a series of new children's books by experienced journalist and Parked Up podcast host Grant Rowley.

This 28 page book tells the story of Dick Johnson, from the start of his career to the present day.

Perfectly bound on 160gsm paper, the book is complemented by illustrations of each era of the laconic Queenslander's career.

An ideal book for the little motorsport fan in your family!