Little Heroes #5 - King Pete (Grant Rowley)

Description

The stories of Australian Motorsport legends are told in a series of new children's books by experienced journalist and Parked Up podcast host Grant Rowley.

This 28 page book tells the story of 9-time Bathurst 500/1000 winner Peter Brock.

Perfectly bound on 160gsm paper, the book is complemented by illustrations of his success at the Great Race.

An ideal book for the little motorsport fan in your family!

Additional Information

Author:
Grant Rowley
Book Title:
Little Heroes #5 - King Pete
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2021
Pages:
28
