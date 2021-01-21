Magneto Issue 8 Winter 2020 - Bonneville The Land Of Speed

Description

In this issue

Jacky Ickx On Porsche 959 / Land Rover 001 / Czech Ferrari Collection / 50 Greatest Coachbuilders / Mclaren F1

 


Bonneville
Past, present and… future? How the legend of Bonneville was made: the cars, the people, the records. And how salt erosion and mining is now threatening its future. A fascinating insight from Ken Gross.

OSCA
Officine Specializzate Costruzione Automobili deserves great recognition. This stunning Gran Turismo, one of just two built and part of Corrado Lopresto's exquisite collection is a prime example why.

Ferrari
The amazing Ferrari collection you have probably never heard of. Hidden in an unassuming building in the hills overlooking Prague is one of the world's greatest private collections of Ferraris. Step inside with Magneto as we are given privileged access.

Land Rover
The remarkable journey from dereliction to concours winner for the first ever production Land Rover. Read how JUE 477 was exquisitely restored without the loss of any of its history or charm.

Jacky Ickx
In 1984 and again in 1986 Porsche won the gruelling Paris-Dakar rally. More than three decades later it remains a remarkable feat. Jacky Ickx reminisces on the challenges of driving a sports car across Africa.

Top 50 coachbuilders
The artists that clothed the rolling chassis of the most famous manufacturers, from Allemano to Zagato.

Plus much more!

