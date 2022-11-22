Magneto Magazine

Magneto Magazine issue 16 Winter 2022

Description

Carroll Shelby an intimate portrait / 100 years of Spyker / Aston Martin V8 Zagato / and much more

In issue 16 of Magneto

- Carroll Shelby, the man: Shelby expert Preston Lerner profiles Shelby on the eve of what would have been his 100th birthday – and on the 60th anniversary of the formation of Shelby American.

- Aston Martin V8 Zagato: Nathan Chadwick drives Coupé and Convertible and talks to the original protagonists at Aston Martin and Zagato who designed, engineered and sold the cars.

- Spyker: to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Spyker’s speed record at Brooklands, we gather together three of the modern generation Spykers (C8 Spyder, LM 85 Laviolette, C8 Laviolette Chronoswiss) to tell the story of the marque’s revival, subsequent crash and current market.

- Made In Italy: the stunning studio photography of Piotr Degler, from his new book Made In Italy. Cars include the Pininfarina Ferrari Sigma, Carlo Mollino record car, Lancia Fulvia Concept, Ferrari F40, Lancia LC1, Lancia S4 and more.

- Hot rods to Bonneville: a collection of Rolling Bones hot rods sets off across America, from New York, heading to Bonneville. When floods hit the salt flats they come up with an innovative alternative. Documented in stunning black and white imagery by Californian photographer Tim Scott.

- Ian Fleming Foundation: to mark 30 years of the Ian Fleming Foundation and 60 years since the release of the Dr No movie, Bond expert and author Matthew Field explains how the Foundation has rescued several of the most important Bond cars.

- Top 50 Ferrari drivers: by Richard Heseltine

- Alfa Romeo SZ Market Guide

- Plus: Car-Iconics’ Aston Martin LM10, Andy Saunders’ latest custom car, Chopard’s Karl-Friedrich Scheufele, beach cars, 60 years of Ferrari 250GTO and 90 years of the ‘32 Ford

- Plus much more

