Magneto Magazine

Magneto Magazine issue 20 Winter 2023

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9772631948013_20
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.00 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$45.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

In issue 20 of Magneto

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale concept cars, inside the Mullin Automotive Museum, Exclusive first drive of Touring’s new Arese RH95 and more, there’s something for everyone in the latest issue of Magneto.

McLaren-Elva M1A: first ever production McLaren, raced in 1965, starred in Elvis film Spinout in 1966, now looked after by Egon Zweimuller, shot in the studio

Top 50 greatest Lotus moments, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the brand

Rolls-Royce coachbuilding: behind the scenes of the design and build of factory’s eye-popping one-off Amethyst Droptail commission

CERV II – The Ghost Racer: radical four-wheel drive prototype was Chevrolet’s cloaked response Ford’s Total Performance initiative

Karl Ludvigsen on the CERV II, one of the most important American cars made, on the Corvette’s 70th anniversary

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Author:
Various
Book Title:
Magneto Magazine issue 20 Winter 2023
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2023
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Magneto Magazine Issue 17 Spring 2023
Add to Cart

Magneto Magazine issue 17 Spring 2023

Magneto Magazine

$45.00
Ferrari 250 GTO, Delahaye 235 Roadster, inside the Alfa Romeo museum, Zagato 'Sanction Lost' creations plus much more In issue 17 of Magneto David MacNeil’s Ferrari 250 GTO, famously bought for more...
Magneto Magazine issue 12 Winter 2021 (9772631948013_12)
Add to Cart

Magneto Magazine issue 12 Winter 2021

Magneto Magazine

$39.95
Aston Martin Bulldog / It Lives! Brm V16 Continuation / First-Ever Countach LP400 / Mercedes 300SLR 722;s Last Outing / The Top 50 Marque Revivals / Its Back! Ferrari 365P Tre PostI In this issue...
Magneto Magazine issue 16 Winter 2022
Add to Cart

Magneto Magazine issue 16 Winter 2022

Magneto Magazine

$39.95
Carroll Shelby an intimate portrait / 100 years of Spyker / Aston Martin V8 Zagato / and much more In issue 16 of Magneto - Carroll Shelby, the man: Shelby expert Preston Lerner profiles Shelby on...
Magneto Magazine issue 18 Summer 2023 Magneto Magazine issue 18 Summer 2023
Add to Cart

Magneto Magazine issue 18 Summer 2023

Magneto Magazine

$45.00
100 years of Le Mans, Bugatti Veyron, who really designed the Miura, Cobra 39PH, plus much more (Random cover of 3 different designs)   In issue 18 of Magneto   -The 24 greatest Le Mans 24...
Magneto Magazine issue 19 Autumn 2023 Magneto Magazine issue 19 Autumn 2023
Add to Cart

Magneto Magazine issue 19 Autumn 2023

Magneto Magazine

$45.00
Supercar Madness: Vector Meets Isdera / Mario Andretti's All Conquering Lotus / Top 50 European Cars with American Hearts / Figoni: The Greatest- Ever Coachbuilder? If you like Bentley, then you’ll...