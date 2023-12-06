Magneto Magazine issue 20 Winter 2023

In issue 20 of Magneto

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale concept cars, inside the Mullin Automotive Museum, Exclusive first drive of Touring’s new Arese RH95 and more, there’s something for everyone in the latest issue of Magneto.

McLaren-Elva M1A: first ever production McLaren, raced in 1965, starred in Elvis film Spinout in 1966, now looked after by Egon Zweimuller, shot in the studio

Top 50 greatest Lotus moments, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the brand

Rolls-Royce coachbuilding: behind the scenes of the design and build of factory’s eye-popping one-off Amethyst Droptail commission

CERV II – The Ghost Racer: radical four-wheel drive prototype was Chevrolet’s cloaked response Ford’s Total Performance initiative

Karl Ludvigsen on the CERV II, one of the most important American cars made, on the Corvette’s 70th anniversary