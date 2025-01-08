Marcello Gandini - Maestro of Design - Revisited (Gautam Sen)

Today, Marcello Gandini's global status as one of the most exceptional automobile designers in history is undisputed. He has wielded significant influence on automobile design throughout the latter half of the twentieth century, and his impact endures well into the twenty-first. From iconic vehicles such as the Lamborghini Miura to the Maserati Quattroporte IV, the unassuming Audi 50/VW Polo to the remarkable Cizeta V16T, Gandini has crafted some of the most pivotal machines in automotive history. With hundreds of never-before-seen images and drawings, this book encapsulates Gandini's most significant cars alongside some of his lesser-known gems and presents them to readers in an engaging, accessible format.