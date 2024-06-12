Mercedes-Benz Cars 1947 to 2000 - A Pictorial History

This book gives a full run-down of all Mercedes-Benz models produced between 1947 and 2000.



Starting with the revived pre-war cars in 1947, the book divides the model ranges into different types – saloons, luxury models, coupés, roadsters, and examines them in chronological order right up to 2000, by which time Mercedes had embarked on a new course.



With model-by-model descriptions and detailed technical information, this book will be a great resource for all Mercedes-Benz enthusiasts.



Featuring over 200 photographs, the book delves into the histories and specifications of nearly 40 different model ranges, explaining their origins, outlining their production changes, and providing production figures for individual models where these are available.