Veloce Publishing

Mercedes-Benz Cars 1947 to 2000 - A Pictorial History

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781845843311
UPC:
9781845843311
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
2.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$50.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

This book gives a full run-down of all Mercedes-Benz models produced between 1947 and 2000.

Starting with the revived pre-war cars in 1947, the book divides the model ranges into different types – saloons, luxury models, coupés, roadsters, and examines them in chronological order right up to 2000, by which time Mercedes had embarked on a new course.

With model-by-model descriptions and detailed technical information, this book will be a great resource for all Mercedes-Benz enthusiasts.

Featuring over 200 photographs, the book delves into the histories and specifications of nearly 40 different model ranges, explaining their origins, outlining their production changes, and providing production figures for individual models where these are available.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Mercedes-Benz Cars 1947 to 2000 - A Pictorial History
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2024
Pages:
112
Author:
James Taylor
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Out of stock
Mercedes-Benz Cars Of The 1990s Mercedes-Benz Cars Of The 1990s

Mercedes - Benz Cars Of The 1990s

Crowood

$89.95
By: James Taylor . The 1990s were a time of major change at Mercedes-Benz. As the decade opened, rival manufacturers were already making serious inroads into the company's traditional sales territory...
On Sale
Mercedes-Benz - A Pocket History
Add to Cart

Mercedes-Benz - A Pocket History

Automobilia

MSRP: $50.00
Now: $38.00
Was: $50.00
Author: Dominuque Pascal, Softbound, 68 Pages, ISBN: 9780686947639, English Edition, 1982**RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**
Volvo Cars - 1945-1995 (A Pictorial History)
Add to Cart

Volvo Cars - 1945-1995 (A Pictorial History)

Veloce Publishing

$55.00
Each Volvo model (1945-1995) has been painstakingly researched detailing body derivatives, production changes, technical information and hundreds of photos and diagrams, plus how the ever-changing...