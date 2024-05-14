Description
Each Volvo model (1945-1995) has been painstakingly researched detailing body derivatives, production changes, technical information and hundreds of photos and diagrams, plus how the ever-changing advertising was used to promote each model. Profusely illustrated throughout, this is a worthy addition to the Veloce Pictorial History series.
1000
Book Title:
Volvo Cars - 1945-1995 (A Pictorial History)
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2024
Pages:
112
Author:
Trevor Alder
