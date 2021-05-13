Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen - All models incl. AMG specials 1979 - 2006 - The Essential Buyer's Guide

Publisher: Veloce

ISBN: 978-1-787115-14-9

By Nik Greene

Paperback • 13.9x19.5cm • 96 pages • 107 pictures

Having this book in your pocket is just like having a real marque expert by your side. Benefit from Nik Greene’s years of G-Wagen ownership and experience; learn how to spot a bad example quickly, and how to assess a promising one like a professional.



Codenamed W460, the iconic Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen, with its boxy, square-edged no frills look, set out to be Stuttgart’s answer to the Range Rover. However, by going back to Gottlieb Daimler’s premise of ‘Nothing but the best’ it quickly took its place throughout the world as ‘The Best 4X4.’

This Essential Buyer’s Guide will navigate you through the various model changes, starting from the simple hand-built W460, through to the more luxurious market of the W463. You will find details of model changes, engine specifications, and issues that you may come across when looking to buying one of the best purpose-made vehicles around.

Nik Greene has written many feature articles and regular copy for popular classic car and club magazines in the UK and France, and his passion for Mercedes cars has steered him towards researching and writing for one of the elite motor manufacturers. Having restored many cars, his present stable of cars includes the Mercedes W126 S-Class 560SE and his beloved Mercedes G-Wagen, as well as several classic Citroëns and Renaults.

