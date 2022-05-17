Riley & Wolseley Cars 1948 to 1975 - A Pictorial History (David Rowe)

Description

Riley & Wolseley Cars 1948 to 1975 is a comprehensive and informative guide to all Riley cars (1953-1969) and Wolseley cars (1948-1975).

Wolseley cars are easily recognised by their illuminated radiator badges and unique front grilles, while Riley cars often combined the technical features of MG models with the equipment levels of Wolseley models.

Illustrated with original colour photographs, and with detailed information including colour schemes, optional equipment and technical specifications, this book provides a complete history of the Riley and Wolseley cars of the of the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s to the end of their production in 1969 and 1975, respectively,

These classic British cars are rarely covered in other books, and never in as much detail as you will find here – this is the ultimate guide for all Wolseley or Riley enthusiasts!

Book Title:

Language:
Riley & Wolseley Cars 1948 to 1975 - A Pictorial History
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2022
Pages:
104
Author:
David Rowe
