MV Agusta Since 1945 - Birth, death and resurrection: the story of one of the Worlds most famous motorcycle marques

This edition limited to 500 copies. The complete story of MV Agusta from its first motorcycle, a 98cc two-stroke, in 1945. The company expanded to include larger singles, twins, fours and sixes and for over 20 years MV dominated Grand Prix racing. Under the ownership of Cagiva a new era commenced in the 1980s.

With 75 World Championships (riders and manufacturers), 270 Grand Prix victories, and more than 3000 International race wins, MV Agusta's competition record is unequalled amongst Italian motorcycle manufacturers. MV's list of World Champions includes some of the greatest names in the sport, with Carlo Ubbiali, John Surtees, Mike Hailwood, Giacomo Agostini and Phil Read winning multiple times.

Alongside the magnificent racing bikes, MV produced a wide range of street models, including the exotic four-cylinder bikes based on the Grand Prix racers of the 1950s and early 1960s. After closing in 1977, MV Agusta was resurrected by Cagiva in 1997 and released the Massimo Tamburini-designed four-cylinder F4. Initially 750cc, this evolved into 1000cc and the Brutale series. In 2012 the three-cylinder F3 joined the F4 and a large range of models has grown from these two platforms. With a 50 year passion for Italian motorcycles, Ian Falloon tells the full story of MV Agusta, covering all the street and racing models from 1945 to the present day.

