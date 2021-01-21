Norton Commando Restoration Manual (Norman White)

Hardcover book, published in 2020, 224 pages

The Norton Commando is a motorcycle with an ohv pre-unit parallel-twin engine, produced by the Norton Motorcycle Company from 1967 until 1977. With over 700 colour photographs, this book provides step-by-step guides to restoring every component of this classic bike. Topics covered include how to find a worthy restoration project; setting up a workshop with key tools and equipment; dismantling the motorcycle to restore the chassis, engine cradle and swing arm; restoring the isolastic suspension, forks and steering; tackling the engine, transmission, carburettors, electrics, ignition and instruments and, finally, overhauling wheels and brakes, and replacing tyres. There is also a chapter on the assembly of a restored 'Five Times Machine of the Year' motorcycle.