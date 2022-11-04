Renault 4 (Mark Bradbury)

Description

Launched in 1961 as Renault's answer to the Citroen 2CV, the Renault 4 went on to become one of the most successful French cars ever made. In this readable and highly informative book, Renault 4 expert Mark Bradbury uncovers the history of the Renault 4, including the early design developments under Renault chairman Pierre Dreyfus and the ambition to build a car for the people when car ownership was soaring. This was to be a 'blue jeans car'. Apart from its practical design, the Renault 4 also incorporated several technical 'firsts', including a sealed cooling system. Building on its success, the Renault 4 went through several design changes and engineering improvements as well as a number of special editions. The author covers the motorsport successes, including the Paris to Dakar rally and a remarkable journey by four women in a Renault 4 through the Americas. The Renault 4 was also adapted into commercial variants such as small vans. As Renault prepares to unveil the first ever replacement for the Renault 4, and marking the sixtieth anniversary of its first launch, this book is a timely tribute to one of the most iconic French cars. 100 Illustrations, unspecified

Additional Information

Book Title:
Renault 4
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2022
Pages:
96
Author:
Mark Bradbury
