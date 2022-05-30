Ride of My Life - Frank Melling

magazine size book

Frank Melling is the one motorcycling journalist who has every t-shirt in the biking world. From riding the latest Retro bikes to throwing a leg over the legendary eight cylinder Moto Guzzi GP racer or being there the day the gates were closed at BSA, Melling has always had a knack of being at the very centre of the action. Now he’s telling those tales - and many more - in 17 beautifully illustrated chapters running to 132, A4 pages. It’s a publication you just won’t want to put down.

