Description
magazine size book
Frank Melling is the one motorcycling journalist who has every t-shirt in the biking world. From riding the latest Retro bikes to throwing a leg over the legendary eight cylinder Moto Guzzi GP racer or being there the day the gates were closed at BSA, Melling has always had a knack of being at the very centre of the action. Now he’s telling those tales - and many more - in 17 beautifully illustrated chapters running to 132, A4 pages. It’s a publication you just won’t want to put down.
Additional Information
Book Title:
Ride of My Life - Frank Melling
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2017
Pages:
130
Author:
Frank Melling