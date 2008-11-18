Description
Rover 414, 416 & 420 Petrol & Diesel (May 1995 - 1998) (M to R reg) Haynes Repair Manual
Product description
Complete coverage for your Rover 414, 416 and 420 Petrol and Diesel (May 95 - 98) M to R
Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.
What's covered:
Hatchback and Saloon, inc. special/limited editions.
Petrol: 1.4 litre (1396cc), 1.6 litre (1589cc) and 2.0 litre (1994cc).
Turbo-Diesel: 2.0 litre (1994cc).
Exclusions:
Does NOT cover automatic transmission models with SOHC 1.6 litre D-Series (Honda) engine.
More Details
Part number:
3453
Dimensions:
270 x 210 mm
ISBN-13:
9781844257690
ISBN-10:
184425769X
Publication date:
Tuesday, 18 November, 2008
Language:
English