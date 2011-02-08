Renault Laguna Petrol & Diesel (Feb 2001 - May 2007) (X to 54 reg) Haynes Repair Manual

Description
Renault Laguna Petrol & Diesel (Feb 01 - May 07) Haynes Repair Manual
Product description
Complete coverage for your Renault Laguna Petrol and Diesel (Feb 01 - May 07) X to 07
Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.
Hatchback and Sport Tourer (Estate).
Petrol: 1.6 litre (1598cc), 1.8 litre (1783cc) and 2.0 litre (1998cc).
Turbo-Diesel: 1.9 litre (1870cc), 2.0 litre (1995cc) and 2.2 litre (2188cc).
Does NOT cover ‘Laguna III’ model range introduced Oct 2007. Does NOT cover models with 2.0 litre iDE, 2.0 litre turbo or 3.0 litre V6 engines.
Table of contents
General Information
Chapter 1: Part A: Routine maintenance and servicing - petrol models
Chapter 1: Part B: Routine maintenance and servicing - diesel models
Chapter 2: Part A: Petrol engine in-car repair procedures
Chapter 2: Part B: 1.9 litre diesel engine in-car repair procedures
Chapter 2: Part C: 2.0 litre diesel engine in-car repair procedures
Chapter 2: Part D: 2.2 litre diesel engine in-car repair procedures
Chapter 2: Part E: Petrol engine removal and overhaul procedures
Chapter 2: Part F: Diesel engine removal and overhaul procedures
Chapter 3: Cooling, heating and air conditioning systems
Chapter 4: Part A: Fuel and exhaust systems – petrol models
Chapter 4: Part B: Fuel and exhaust systems – diesel models
Chapter 4: Part C: Emission control systems
Chapter 5: Part A: Starting and charging systems
Chapter 5: Part B: Ignition system – petrol models
Chapter 5: Part C: Pre-heating system - diesel engine models
Chapter 6: Clutch
Chapter 7: Part A: Manual transmission
Chapter 7: Part B: Automatic transmission
Chapter 8: Driveshafts
Chapter 9: Braking system
Chapter 10: Suspension and steering systems
Chapter 11: Bodywork and fittings
Chapter 12: Body electrical systems, Wiring diagrams, Reference