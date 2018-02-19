Rover K-Series Engine (Maintenance, Repair & Modification)

Author: Iain Ayre, Rob, Hawkins, paperback published in 2018, 176 pages

Getting a Rover K-Series engine properly up and running can be a difficult task, but ultimately the result is always worthwhile. Illustrated with over 300 photographs, Rover K-Series Engine - Maintenance, Repair and Modification is a practical guide to keeping these unique engines in fine working order. The most well-known issue with the K-Series is the head gasket, and this book demonstrates how to identify common faults, before giving practical advice on how best to solve them. Step-by-step guidance on all aspects of long-term engine maintenance is provided, in addition to the improvements required to prevent further problems. A K-Series engine is then stripped down to examine its clever and interesting structure, and is rebuilt with improvements. Authors of over twenty automotive books and countless articles in assorted motoring magazines, Iain Ayre and Rob Hawkins have combined their knowledge to bring you this book on the Rover K-Series engine, which is fully illustrated with 356 colour photographs.