Setting up a Home Car Workshop (By Julian Edgar)

• Step-by-step – how to set up a home car workshop

• The best hand and power tools for working on your car

• Welding equipment for car fabrication and repair

• Home workshop layouts to make the best use of space

• Designing a home workshop from scratch

• Working under a car – pros and cons of ramps, hoists and pits

• Build your own storage cabinets, car ramps and workbenches

• How to use hand tools to get the best results

• Designing and fabricating components for car modification

• Set up your own car restoration home workshop

Description

Synopsis

THE complete guide to setting up, equipping and using a home car workshop. Working on your car at home saves you money and helps you to achieve the results you want. You might want to perform routine servicing, modify a car, restore a car, or even build a car from scratch, but to achieve the best outcome, you’ll need a properly-equipped workshop.

Whether you have a small or large space, this book covers workshop design, equipment, storage, safety aspects and much more.

You will find handy tips on the safe use of tools, a guide to welding, as well as instructions for building your own storage racks and cabinets, how to build a strong workbench – even how to make your own full-length car ramps. It also gives advice on the best tools for working on the electronics of your car. The book is fully illustrated throughout with real-world examples.

If you are planning to set up your own home car workshop, this book covers everything you need to know.

Additional Information

Models Covered:

Applies to all types of road and competition cars.