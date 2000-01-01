Steve McQueen - Le Mans Movie DVD

One of the most authoritative racing movies ever made,

Le Mans is daring, death-defying drive along one of the most perilous courses ever created.

Hollywood icon and racer Steve McQueen performs most of his own driving for his role AS American Michael Delaney. a rough and ambitious racer determined to find victory on the 8.5 mile course, one year after an accident that left another man dead. Filmed on location in France with over 45 international racing stars, this high-adrenaline film provides a fascinating look at the extraordinary ears and unique personalities drawn to the thrill of this high-risk sport.



This cult classic film has been digitally restored providing fans with an extreme, nerve shattering, and action packed car-racing experience!

SPECIAL FEATURES - FILMING AT SPEED: THE MAKING OF THE MOVIE 'LE MANS"

THEATRICAL TRAILER

Information

Running Time: 104 mins approx EU

PAL, region code 2



