Steve McQueen The Man & Le Mans Documentary DVD

"A beautifully-made documentary"

The Independent

Senna meets Bullill in Steve The Man & Lc Mans. Featuring rare archival footage and interviews with Steve McQueen's family and production team, this documentary focuses on one of Hollvwood's greatest stars, and the film that alrnost destroved him.

To McQueen; car racing was more than a hobby it was an obsession. His dream to create 'the ultimate racing picture' would lead to him making Le Mans, based on the world famous 24-hour race.

Le Mans would have the biggest star in Hollywood, one of its greatest directors and the best technical team ever assembled. But as production rolled in 1970, what McQueen didn't have was a script...

Gripping and moving, Sleve McQucen: The man & Le Mans provides a unique and devastating insight into how one of the world's most charismatic stars would lose almost everything in pursuit of his dream.

