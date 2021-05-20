Streamline Aluminium Trailers - Restoration & Modification (Daniel Hall)

  • Streamline Aluminium Trailers - Restoration & Modification (Daniel Hall) (9781613252277)
Description

• Values continue to climb on streamline trailers with rare units exceeding $100,000

• This is the only book in the market on streamline trailer restoration

• Includes step-by-step processes for repairing and updating your trailer to modern standards

 

The iconic shape and appearance of a streamline aluminum trailer sitting at a campsite or being pulled down the highway has captivated collectors and vacationing hobbyists for nearly 90 years. During this time, the exterior appearance of the trailer has changed very little, so recollections can range from seeing a 1937 Dodge Pickup to a 1969 Impala hauling one of these beauties. Today, restored rarities from Airstream, Silver Streak, Boles Aero, Clipper, and Spartan can command as much as $100,000 in the marketplace. These trailers have become symbols of American pop culture for several generations. Until now, very little information has been available to help you when it comes to restoring and updating one of these trailers. Daniel Hall, of the vintage restoration company Camper Reparadise®, addresses all items of streamline trailer restoration thoroughly in this one-stop-shopping book. Details on your trailer and how to restore it are covered from trailer tongue to trailing bumper. Key restoration components including chassis, floor, exterior/interior skin, electrical elements, insulation, doorjamb refabrication, LP, plumbing, and polishing are all covered comprehensively in a visual, step-by-step format. Whether you’re a collector car enthusiast, resident of a trailer campground, or a vacationing addict, owning this restoration guide will be an essential tool in keeping your trailer active, updated, and in immaculate condition.

