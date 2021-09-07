Supercars - The Holden vs Ford Era (Luke West)

Supercars: The Holden vs Ford Era is a fitting tribute to a golden period of Australian motor racing. It’s a season-by-season review of the V8 championship’s evolution between 1993 and 2020, reliving the on-track drama and major off-track developments.

V8 Supercars is a great Australian sporting success story, still going strong for over a quarter of a century. It was the first local race series to gain a mainstream national following, catapulting the likes of Peter Brock and Dick Johnson to fame against the backdrop of Mount Panorama, Bathurst. These days the sport draws huge crowds, attracts big-dollar TV rights deals and a new generation of heroes have appeared battling over old territory, plus a host of new street circuits, turning this Australian motor sport into a globally recognised phenomenon.

The V8s have evolved into today’s Supercars Championship, creating household megastars such as Craig Lowndes, Marcos Ambrose, Jamie Whincup and Scott McLaughlin. Supercars gives detailed insight into how each and every championship was won, tracking the development of the Supercars class between 1993-2010.

This comprehensive and absorbing account of a uniquely Australian sport is a must for any race fan’s bookshelf.

Author: Luke West

Publish Date: 21 July 2021

ISBN: 9781925946994

Publisher: Gelding Street Press

Pages: 366

Size: 250 x 200

Author Bio:

Luke West, editor and chief writer of Supercars: The Holden vs Ford Era, is a lifelong motorsport tragic who has turned his passion into his work - if you can call it that. He is an Australian motoring historian with an eye for colourful characters, quirky content and significant moments and has a special fondness for digging up previously untold stories and bringing them to life. Luke had a stint at racing newspaper Auto Action prior to spending eight years as editor of Australia's favourite retro motoring magazine, Australian Muscle Car. He was also a V8 Supercars oncourse announcer for several seasons - including anchoring the Bathurst 1000 PA commentary team - following the series around the nation. Luke was born and bred in Sydney. The first word he uttered was 'car' and as a toddler he gave peace signs pronouncing 'Hey, Charger'. He attended his first race at Amaroo Park in 1979 and drove his siblings crazy holding mini Bathurst 1000s around the family home using Matchbook cars. He once owned a Fiat. Luke lives in Sydney's Hills District and is married with two teenage sons, who have not yet caught the racing bug from their old man.