The Bruce Collier Story (Andrew Moore)

Description

Author: Andrew Moore, Booklet, 18pp, 18 Photos

This is the first biographical portrait of an overlooked figure in Australian motor sport. Bruce Collier, mechanic/engineer and rally driver was the central figure in the Renault marque’s major success in motor racing in Australia: the 1970 Australian Rally Championship.
Using hitherto untapped sources including the private papers of the Collier family, motor sport historian Andrew Moore tells the story of Bruce Collier from tail gunner in a RAAF Liberator during World War Two to Renault guru and rally and rallycross star of the 1960s and 1970s.
Specially signed by both Bruce Collier and the author for customers of Automoto Books.

