The BSA - The Complete Story (Greg Pullen)

ISBN: 9781785007392

PUBLISHED: 23/07/2020

PAGES: 176

BINDING: Hardback

SIZE: 260x215 mm

INSIDE: 170 colour photos

BSA was once the world's most successful motorcycle company, manufacturing more machines than any other in the world by the mid-1950s. And yet, after winning the Queens Award to Industry for exports in 1967 and 1968, it collapsed into bankruptcy in 1973. This is an epic story of rise and fall, even by the precarious standards of the British motorcycle industry.



With over 170 colour illustrations, this book: