Motorbooks

The Complete Book of Ducati Motorcycles (Ian Falloon, 2022)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9780760373736
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
2.60 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • The Complete Book of Ducati Motorcycles (Ian Falloon, 2022)
  • The Complete Book of Ducati Motorcycles (Ian Falloon, 2022)
  • The Complete Book of Ducati Motorcycles (Ian Falloon, 2022)
  • The Complete Book of Ducati Motorcycles (Ian Falloon, 2022)
$85.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

From sporting single-cylinder bikes of the 1950s to high-performance sportbikes of today, this updated edition of The Complete Book of Ducati Motorcycles showcases Ducati’s entire output.

Though legendary today, Ducati motorcycles began rather modestly, selling motorized bicycles to impoverished residents of post-World War II Italy. Today, Ducati is Europe’s premier manufacturer of high-performance street motorcycles whose recent sales have risen year after year. Its svelte, hyper-accelerating sportbikes are two-wheeled wonders fluent in the language of speed.

The Complete Book of Ducati Motorcycles, 2nd Edition details the Bologna-based company’s amazing chronology, from the 1950s to present day. Presented chronologically and in encyclopedic form with gorgeous photography and insights from Ducati expert Ian Falloon, the book offers motorcycle enthusiasts a close look at the craftsmanship, power, and beauty of these extraordinary motorcycles. The book features all of the motorcycles from Ducati’s storied history through 2022, including:

  • Sporting singles of the 1950s and ’60s
  • The groundbreaking Desmodromic 750 Super Sport
  • The iconic Mike Hailwood Replica
  • The stunning, Superbike-dominating 916
  • Today’s hip Scrambler and epic Panigale superbike

This information-packed, lushly illustrated oversize volume is a must-have for all Ducatisti and a great gift for any motorcycle enthusiast.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
The Complete Book of Ducati Motorcycles
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2022
Pages:
280
Author:
1Ian Falloon
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

The Ducati Story - 6th Edition By Ian Falloon (9781787110854) The Ducati Story - 6th Edition By Ian Falloon (9781787110854)
Add to Cart

The Ducati Story - 6th Edition By Ian Falloon

Veloce Publishing

$83.50
Features • The fascinating story of Ducati – one of the most iconic names in motorcycle history • From bombed out ruins at the end of the Second World War Ducati has grown to be one of the world’s...
The Moto Guzzi Story (3rd Edition By Ian Falloon) (9781787111325) The Moto Guzzi Story (3rd Edition By Ian Falloon) (9781787111325)
Add to Cart

The Moto Guzzi Story (3rd Edition By Ian Falloon)

Veloce Publishing

$80.00
Features • Covers the fascinating history of Moto Guzzi• The story of Moto Guzzi – a story of survival• One of Italy’s oldest, and most legendary marques• Moto Guzzi had seen the height of success...
The Ducati Monster Bible (Ian Falloon) (9781845846169)
Add to Cart

The Ducati Monster Bible (Ian Falloon)

Veloce Publishing

$65.00
Hardcover, Revised Edition, Published in 2014, ISBN: 9781845846169, 176 pages When Ducati unleashed Galluzzi’s Monster at the Cologne Show at the end of 1992, few expected it to become Ducati’s...