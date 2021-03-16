The Ducati Monster Bible (Ian Falloon)

Hardcover, Revised Edition, Published in 2014, ISBN: 9781845846169, 176 pages

When Ducati unleashed Galluzzi’s Monster at the Cologne Show at the end of 1992, few expected it to become Ducati’s most successful model. Dramatically styled, minimalist in stature, yet bristling with innovative engineering, the 900 Monster created a new niche market. A multi-faceted machine, the Monster bridged the gap between racetrack-oriented sports bikes and cruisers. Here was a naked motorcycle that was as much a performance machine as it was a cruiser.

The Monster’s radical styling has also been the inspiration for a large after-market industry, providing cosmetic and performance accessories, and with engine capacities ranging from 400 to 1200cc there really is a Monster for everyone.

This book provides a fascinating guide through the maze of Monsters produced over the past 21 years.

Features

• Full description of development model by model

• Analysis of the Monster by each model year

• All Monsters covered, from 600 to 1100cc

• Unravels a myriad of different models and specification changes

• Complete appendices of technical specifications