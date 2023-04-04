Ducati 750 Bible, The - 750gt, 750 Sport & 750 Super Sport (Ian Falloon)

When the great Ducati engineer Fabio Taglioni designed the 750 Ducati in 1970 there was no way he could comprehend how important this model would be. The 750, the Formula 750 racer and the Super Sport became legend: this book celebrates these machines. Year-by-year, model-by-model, change-by-change detail.

When Ducati's great engineer Fabio Taglioni designed the 750 Ducati in 1970 there was no way he could comprehend how important this model would be. His design was unlike any other before or since: a 90-degree V-twin with single overhead camshafts driven by a train of bevel gears. Taglioni soon developed his 750 into a Formula 750 racer, and in 1972 beat the rest of what the world had to offer at the Imola 200. With this victory, the desmodromic 750 became a legend. Ducati responded by producing a hand-built limited production desmodromic Super Sport. They also continued to produce the touring 750 GT and sporting 750 Sport until legislation killed them at the end of 1974. Today, this triumvirate of 750s represents the end of an era; the era before cost accounting and government design requirements. These were amongst the last pure, unadulterated sporting motorcycles built and it is not surprising they have inspired a new generation of retro classics, the Sport Classic of 2005 and 2006. Author, Ian Falloon, is a Ducati expert with several books on the marque including the best-selling Ducati Story, and Ducati Twins Restoration Guide. He has owned several 750s over the years and has a particular enthusiasm for this model, still owning the 750 Super Sport he bought back in the 1970s.

Now in paperback

The definitive reference/sourcebook on Ducati’s classic bevel-twins

Written by a world-renowned expert